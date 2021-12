BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help locating a teenage boy who went missing today.

13-year-old Donevan Turner was last seen on the 4300 block of Sidehill Road and at the time he was wearing a dark colored coat, yellow polo shirt and khaki pants. Turner is 5’7” tall and weighs 145lbs.

Baltimore Police Department 13 year-old Donevan Turner

Donevan Turner's family is very concerned of his well-being. If you know the whereabouts of Donevan, please dial 911 or Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385.