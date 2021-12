STERLING, Va — Officials in Northern Virginia are on the lookout for a man from Annapolis.

24-year-old Connor M. Vasofsky was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen with his family leaving his home on Center Brook Square Saturday evening. Vasofsky is 5,9" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office 24-year-old Connor M. Vasofsky

His family is concerned about is well being and if you have any information about whereabouts please contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.