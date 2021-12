GLEN BURNIE, Md — Police in Anne Arundel County are trying to reunite a man with his family.

He is non-verbal, and was found walking on Route 10 and Ordnance Road at 9:00 a.m., this morning. Authorities are trying to find his caregivers and family members as soon as possible.

Anne Arundel County Police Department Authorities need help identifying missing individual.

If you recognize him or have any information on who may know this person please call 410-222-8610.