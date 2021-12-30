Authorities identified suspect involved in gas station robbery in Hanover

HANOVER, Md — Police in Anne Arundel County have identified and arrested a man that was involved in a gas station robbery in early December.

On December 12, at 7:30 p.m. officers arrived to a Shell Gas Station located in the 1300 block of Dorsey Road in Hanover for a robbery that involved two suspects. One of the suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Harrelle Joseph Felipa, Jr.

Felipa, Jr., and the other unidentified suspect entered the store, implied a weapon, and stole property from the establishment. Authorities later apprehended Felipa, Jr., and took him into custody where he was charged on December 21.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation and detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.