BALTIMORE — Authorities are trying to locate a missing child from Essex tonight.

12-year-old Destiny M. Fuller last seen this morning at 11:30 a.m., in the Unit block of Luffing Ct. in Essex. Destiny was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, white shorts, and red Nike slides.

Baltimore Police Department Destiny M. Fuller

We will continue to update you with information and authorities are asking you to call If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020 if you are able to locate Destiny.