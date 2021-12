BALTIMORE — Authorities are on the lookout for a missing mother and son that was last seen in Washington D.C.

38-year-old Helen Brooks and 5-year-old Ezekiel Brooks reported missing this morning at 10:30 a.m. There were last seen at the 4200 block of Maryland Pl., 21229., and the mother drives a red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta MD registration 7DZ9236.

If you have any information on where they are or if you spot the mother and son please call 911 immediately.