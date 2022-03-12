Audition for Baltimore's Marching Ravens, Playmakers

BALTIMORE — You have a chance to experience every Ravens home game on the field at M&T Bank Stadium this year.

The Ravens are holding tryouts for the Marching Ravens and Playmakers this month.

The Playmakers auditions are up first - Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. Applications are open through this Thursday at 12 a.m. Registration is required ahead of time.

The first Playmaker tryout takes place at Merritt Clubs in Eldersburg. Information pickup starts at 10 a.m. Tryouts start at 11 a.m. Anyone who makes it to the interview process will be sent an email later that day.

The interview round will take place either Sunday, March 20 between 10-4 p.m. or Thursday, March 24 between 3-6 p.m.

You must be 21 and fully vaccainated against COVID-19 to audition. Click here for more information.

As for the Marching Ravens, applications for musicians close Wednesday, March 23. Auditions will take place at Owings Mills High School Saturday, March 26.

The Marching Ravens are looking for musicians in these sections:

Flute

Clarinet

Saxophone

Mellophone

Trumpet

Trombone

Baritone

Sousaphone

Percussion – Snare

Percussion – Tenor

Percussion – Bass

Percussion – Cymbal

Equipment Crew

To audition, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here for more information.