If you're looking for a way to help clean the water in Maryland, you can attend the Back River Community Sampling Day at Cox's Point Park.

It’s an event that will take two days to complete. Tomorrow is the first day and will be a training session from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. The second and final day will be September first. On this day, you will go to the park from 9am to 12:30pm to collect samples. If you are interested in participating, you can sign-up here.