Attempted ATM theft leads to on foot pursuit in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Police apprehended a man during an on-foot pursuit in Owings Mills after an attempted ATM burglary.

On December 29, at 3:30 a.m., officers arrived to the 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd., to find a white truck backed up to an ATM machine with chains wrapped around it. 36-year-old Kirk Parker Jr., saw police arrive to the scene and attempted to getaway on foot. Officers chased and arrested Parker in a wooded area near Embassy Circle, 21117.

The vehicle Parker used was reportedly stolen in Carroll County. He was driving a 2019 Ford F550 registered to the City of Baltimore and the city emblem on the vehicle had been taped over as well as the front license plate.

Parker has been charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and several other charges. He’s currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center