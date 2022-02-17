Watch
At least one person dead in Aberdeen house fire

The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal
Posted at 4:34 AM, Feb 17, 2022
ABERDEEN, Md. — At least one person is dead in a house fire in Aberdeen.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says they were called to a home on Manor Court around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. It's not clear what caused the fire.

There will be a joint investigation with the Harford County Sheriff's Office because this fire turned deadly.

