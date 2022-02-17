At least one person dead in Aberdeen house fire

ABERDEEN, Md. — At least one person is dead in a house fire in Aberdeen.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says they were called to a home on Manor Court around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. It's not clear what caused the fire.

#UPDATE - Investigators have confirmed one fatality. Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into the cause. This will be a joint investigation with @Harford_Sheriff. This is standard operating procedure in any fatal fire. https://t.co/vWocTNDjDc — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 17, 2022

There will be a joint investigation with the Harford County Sheriff's Office because this fire turned deadly.