At least five injured in fire involving three homes in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — At least five people are injured in a large fire early Tuesday morning in Dundalk.

Fire crews were called around 12:30 a.m. in a row of townhomes along Church Road. That's just north of Lynch Cove Park.

The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association says three homes caught fire. Five people are being treated for injuries. Their conditions are unknown. Firefighters say they had to rescue a person from the second floor of that home.

Crews from Baltimore City were called to help put out the fire. It was put under control around 1:15 a.m.

No word on what caused that fire.