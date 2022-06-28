Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

At least five injured in fire involving three homes in Dundalk

DUNDALK FIRE.PNG
Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association<br/><br/>
DUNDALK FIRE.PNG
Posted at 3:49 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 03:49:03-04

DUNDALK, Md. — At least five people are injured in a large fire early Tuesday morning in Dundalk.

Fire crews were called around 12:30 a.m. in a row of townhomes along Church Road. That's just north of Lynch Cove Park.

The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association says three homes caught fire. Five people are being treated for injuries. Their conditions are unknown. Firefighters say they had to rescue a person from the second floor of that home.

Crews from Baltimore City were called to help put out the fire. It was put under control around 1:15 a.m.

No word on what caused that fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019