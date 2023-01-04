Watch Now
Archdiocese of Baltimore to hold service honoring Pope Benedict XVI

Posted at 6:48 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 06:48:51-05

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore will hold a special service honoring the late Pope Benedict XVI.

The mass will be at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in North Baltimore at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Archdiocese says all are invited to the service.

Pope Benedict XVI died on New Year's Eve at the age of 95. His funeral mass will be held at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Rome time, that's 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

If you'd like to watch the funeral mass Thursday, click here.

