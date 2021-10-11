Annual golf event raises money to helps those in need

TOWSON, Md — Hitting the green to raise money for a good cause.

Today was the 14th annual Community Cup Golf Invitational. It benefits the Building For God Foundation and helps those in need in our community. The tournament was held at the Country Club Of Maryland in Towson. More than 100 people participated.

"It is the most fun and the most meaningful golf outing in Maryland in my opinion," said vice chairman Tom Shannon.

"The players when they leave the parking lot after the event, they had a full day of golf and they realize that its more than just a golf tournament its a very meaningful day to learn what these great people these non profits that head up these great organizations in the city accomplish every day."

Today's event is one of two primary fundraisers benefiting the foundation. The other is the champion in life celebration an annual gala held in February.