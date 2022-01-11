Watch
Anne Arundel County Public Schools offering third round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 13:48:47-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — Children attending schools in Anne Arundel County will now have access to a third round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are again teaming up to offer a third round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at these six elementary schools beginning next week.

  • Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - Woodside Elementary School, 160 Funke Road, Glen Burnie
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - Georgetown East Elementary School, 111 Dogwood Road, Annapolis
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - Marley Elementary School, 715 Cooper Road, Glen Burnie
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - Hebron-Harman Elementary School, 7660 Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover
  • Tuesday, February 1, 2022 - Sunset Elementary School, 8572 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena
  • Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - Rippling Woods Elementary School, 530 Nolfield Drive, Glen Burnie

The clinics are from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and all children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site. Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found here and information regarding Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can also be found on the Anne Arundel County Public Schools website.

