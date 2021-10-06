Watch
Anne Arundel County police arrest man for reported threat of mass violence

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 06, 2021
MILLERSVILLE, Md — A suspect in Millersville has been taken to custody after allegedly making threats of mass violence.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Jordan Brent Hartlove from Denton for the reported threat. On October 5 at approximately 12:00 p.m. officers responded to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Headquarters after Hartlove allegedly threatened civilians he was going to use a gun to harm people.

An arrest warrant was issued for threats of mass violence and the suspect was peacefully taken into custody

