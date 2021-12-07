Watch
Anne Arundel County officer being investigated for domestic-related incident

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 14:31:06-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating an alleged domestic-related incident involving in an officer.

Corporal Tyler Brennan is the officer involved in the incident and a summons was issued from the court commissioner charging Brennan with Second Degree Assault and False Imprisonment. Brennan has been suspended without pay and his police powers has been suspended pending the investigation.

"The allegations involving Corporal Brennan’s actions are concerning. I take these matters of public concern seriously, and we will cooperate with the Office of the State’s Attorney to investigate these allegations,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad.

Brennan was hired in May of 2013 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

