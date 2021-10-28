Annapolis preparing for storm, bracing for massive flooding

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Parts of Annapolis are preparing for possible flooding.

You can see the water's already starting to rise at market square. You think back to Isabel when the rain went over the statue of Alex Haley's shoulders

Today the city's office of emergency management was handing out sandbags on dock street to help get people prepared. The city is anticipating flooding conditions in low-lying areas. Businesses and homeowners downtown are already preparing, loading up front doors and areas where water could seep in. One business manager says this area floods fairly often and they'll prepare the best they can for this latest storm.

"Put sandbags out and hope for the best. Well luckily for us we only have a little bit coming into the actual mall but all the other establishments, the restaurants, tips, armadillos, they've taken some bad hits in there. A lot of water inside."

The city expects to close compromise and dock streets as well as other parts of downtown. City leaders expects flooding to start tomorrow around lunchtime. The city also says five-foot tides are possible. That would be the third-highest tide the city has seen since the 1930's.