Annapolis couple embroiled in Espionage case indicted

Jack Sauer/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Conn., after its first sea trials. A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Sauer, File)
US Navy Engineer Nuclear Secrets
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:54:37-04

An Annapolis couple, arrested earlier this month on espionage charges, are now indicted for those charges.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are charged, each, with one county of consipracy to communicate restricted date and two counts of communicated of restricted data.

The Toebbe's are accused of trying to sell restricted information about the highly-sophisticated design of the Virginia class nuclear powered submarine, worth $3 billion, to an unnamed foreign government.

They were arrested in West Virginia on Oct. 9 and charged in a criminal complaint with violations of the Atomic Energy Act.

Investigators say Jonathan hid secret data files in a peanut butter sandwich, a band-aid wrapper and a pack of chewing gum. Then, dropped them at prearranged locations in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia, while Diana was the lookout. After a year long investigation, the couple was arrested over the weekend in West Virginia.

Earlier this month WMAR-2 News spoke with Professor Michael Greenberger, the Director of UMD's Center for Health and Homeland Security about the case.

Stay with WMAR-2 News for more as this case develops.

