Annapolis cancels large gatherings for New Year's Eve

The city of Annapolis will ring in 2022, a bit differently as cases of omicron grow in the area.

The city is canceling the in-person portion of the New Year's Eve festivities at City Dock, but there will still be fireworks, which can be seen from many spots around the city. Fireworks will be set off at 5:30pm and again at midnight.

Mayor Gavin Buckley is asking residents and businesses to move their gatherings out doors, if possible. He also says those having gatherings should request a vaccine card or negative test AND require everyone to wear a mask.

“This wave of infections is putting a strain on resources in public safety and health care,” said Mayor Buckley. “We want people to celebrate, but to do so safely and in a way that doesn’t further tax hospitals and public safety personnel.”

These changes have city leaders ready for crowded waters. Boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge.

The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to midnight.

