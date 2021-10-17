An argument in Baltimore leads to a fatal shooting leaving a man dead

BALTIMORE — An argument between two people turns into a deadly shooting in Baltimore.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Officers arrived to the 6600 block of Snowberry Court to find a 33-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. An investigation revealed that the victim was shot during the argument and the suspect in the crime fled the location in a black vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information related to the crime can contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.