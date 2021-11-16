Watch
Alejandro Villanueva will serve as keynote speaker, Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court celebration

Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Alejandro Villanueva
Posted at 7:53 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:53:50-05

BALTIMORE — Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva will serve as an important guest during court graduation.

The two time pro-bowler will serve as the keynote speaker during the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court graduation. Four veterans will be recognized by the District Court in Baltimore City on Tuesday, November 16, at a ceremony presided over by District Court Administrative Judge Halee F. Weinstein who founded the VTC program in 2015. Villanueva, a U.S. Army Ranger and veteran, will serve as the keynote speaker and will be joined by a limited number of judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and community partners to congratulate the graduates on their achievements.

Approximately 97 veterans have completed the VTC program to date, which has as its mission serving the community and increasing public safety by integrating a coordinated treatment response for veterans with substance use disorders and/or mental health issues.

