About one-third of Baltimore City schools going to virtual learning on Monday

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than a third of Baltimore City Public Schools will temporarily go to virtual learning on Monday.

According to the school website, decisions are made based on having enough staff to operate the school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Parents were alerted to the change on Sunday night.

The district said the length of time for virtual learning as well as the reason depends on the school and parents will be notified of all changes.

Baltimore City Schools delayed its return from the holiday break until Thursday, January 6 to allow more time for students and staff to be tested.

Here is a list of the schools impacted:

Arlington Elementary School

Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School

Baltimore International Academy East

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only)

Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School

Barclay Elementary/Middle School

Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School

Calvin Rodwell Elementary School

Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary

City Neighbors Hamilton #346

Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary School

Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School

Dunbar High School

Edgewood Elementary School

Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School

Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School

Frederick Elementary School

Graceland Park O'Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School

Gwynns Falls Elementary School

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School

Hampstead Hill Academy

Hartford Heights Elementary School

Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School

Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215

Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237

Independence School Local High School

James McHenry Elementary/Middle School

John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School

Lakeland Elementary/Middle School (2K and 1pK only)

Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School

Liberty Elementary School

Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School

Mary E. Rodman Elementary School

Matthew A. Henson Elementary School

Medfield Heights Elementary School

Moravia Park Elementary School

Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School

National Academy Foundation

New Song Academy

Patterson Park Public Charter School

Pimlico Elementary/Middle School

Rosemont Elementary/Middle School

Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School

Southwest Baltimore Charter School (7th and 8th grade only)

Stadium School (7th and 8th grade)

The Belair-Edison School

The Empowerment Academy

The Green School of Baltimore

The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary

The Mount Washington School (

Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School

Wildwood Elementary/Middle School

William Paca Elementary School

Wolfe Street Academy

Yorkwood Elementary School

The following schools will be virtual due to facility challenges"

Renaissance Academy High School

Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts

Baltimore City schools provides weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and students whose parents/guardians have signed consent forms.

The district plans to update its list daily to reflect changes as soon as they are made.