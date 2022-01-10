About one-third of Baltimore City schools going to virtual learning on Monday

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than a third of Baltimore City Public Schools will temporarily go to virtual learning on Monday.
According to the school website, decisions are made based on having enough staff to operate the school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing.
Parents were alerted to the change on Sunday night.
The district said the length of time for virtual learning as well as the reason depends on the school and parents will be notified of all changes.
Baltimore City Schools delayed its return from the holiday break until Thursday, January 6 to allow more time for students and staff to be tested.
Here is a list of the schools impacted:
- Arlington Elementary School
- Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School
- Baltimore International Academy East
- Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only)
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Barclay Elementary/Middle School
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
- Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
- City Neighbors Hamilton #346
- Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary School
- Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School
- Dunbar High School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
- Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Elementary School
- Graceland Park O'Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School
- Gwynns Falls Elementary School
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School
- Hampstead Hill Academy
- Hartford Heights Elementary School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215
- Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237
- Independence School Local High School
- James McHenry Elementary/Middle School
- John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
- Lakeland Elementary/Middle School (2K and 1pK only)
- Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School
- Mary E. Rodman Elementary School
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
- Medfield Heights Elementary School
- Moravia Park Elementary School
- Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Song Academy
- Patterson Park Public Charter School
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
- Rosemont Elementary/Middle School
- Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School (7th and 8th grade only)
- Stadium School (7th and 8th grade)
- The Belair-Edison School
- The Empowerment Academy
- The Green School of Baltimore
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary
- The Mount Washington School (
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Wildwood Elementary/Middle School
- William Paca Elementary School
- Wolfe Street Academy
- Yorkwood Elementary School
The following schools will be virtual due to facility challenges"
- Renaissance Academy High School
- Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts
Baltimore City schools provides weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and students whose parents/guardians have signed consent forms.
The district plans to update its list daily to reflect changes as soon as they are made.