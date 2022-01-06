Aberdeen Walmart temporarily closed due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ABERDEEN — The Walmart in Aberdeen is temporarily closed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The store closed on Wednesday for cleaning and restocking. It is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 7.

In a statement Walmart said, "Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

Walmart did not say if they'd seen a spike in cases among employees at the store.

Employees can receive their vaccines at their home store, on or off the clock. Walmart offers its employees two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccinations and up to three days paid leave if they experience an adverse reaction.