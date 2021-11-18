AACPS board recognizes Juneteenth, closes school to honor holiday

ANNAPOLIS, Md — There will be some changes to the school schedule for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The Board of Education last night formally approved closing school on June 20, 2022, in recognition of Juneteenth and a two-hour early dismissal for staff and student personal wellness on December 23, 2021.

The Juneteenth holiday is observed annually on June 19 to commemorate the freedom of enslaved African Americans after the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil War. The board chose to recognize the holiday on the following day since June 19th is on a Sunday. The move means the school year will now end on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with both June 21 and June 22 being two-hour early dismissal days.

An updated 2021-2022 school year calendar can be found at Anne Arundel County Public School System website.