AACPL computers likely unavailable for 2 weeks

The computers in Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are unavailable likely another two weeks as officials continue to try and remove a virus.

In a statement, the library says they are working with internet security experts to assist with cleaning the network exposed to the Emotet virus.

Officials say the virus came from an email scam October 4. On October 11, they identified a database of customers who used library computers or the business services kiosk to make copies, faxing or printing was exposed to the virus. This database dates back to November 2015 and contains library cards, customer names and birth dates.

Anyone who used the computers since September 17 should check their bank and credit cards for fraudulent activity.