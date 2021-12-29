A year without a shooting murder in Belair-Edison

BALTIMORE — The city has seen hundreds of shooting murders this year but not a single one has happened in the Belair-Edison part of town.

It's something Safe Streets of Belair-Edison is celebrating today. They're honoring the work they've done in helping the area see zero shooting murders in 365 days.

"There have been times in which we would meet on the corners when someone has passed and killed due to violence but today we're happy that we're celebrating life. We're thankful for that."

Safe streets is a non-profit working to end gun violence in the city by mediating and defusing arguments and helping provide young men and women in the city with alternatives to violence.