A student rule violation leads to his team suffering the consequences

ANNAPOLIS, Md — An ineligible High School football player participated in a game and now his team will suffer the consequences.

The South River Seahawks will enter this weeks game against Annapolis with a 2-6 record after having to forfeit three of its wins due to playing an ineligible player. The team has suffered the consequences but by state law, the student-athlete is subject to additional eligibility penalties.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools imposed the penalty but are not identifying the player or reason for ineligibility.

This year all class 4A teams will qualify for the playoffs for the first time, which means South River will still be eligible for postseason play despite their record change.