A new Baltimore County operation is getting trees up in neighborhoods

Operation will boost local tree canopy, environment, and public health
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 01, 2021
TOWSON, Md — Baltimore county wants to get more trees up in its neighborhoods.

County executive Johnny Olszewski launching operation Retree Baltimore county today. Its an equity-based urban tree planting initiative. The goal is to shift the county’s approach to reestablishing dwindling tree canopies in older high-density lower-income neighborhoods.

Operation Retree Baltimore county kicked off today in the West Inverness community in Dundalk. 290 trees are set to be planted.

This will exceed the county’s goal of 200 trees by nearly 50 percent.

