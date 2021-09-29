A Giant pumpkin will arrive at Valley View Farms

HUNT VALLEY, Md — A giant pumpkin weighing 1,561 pounds will arrive Valley View Farms on Wednesday. The arrival of the giant pumpkin named "Uncle Chuck" is part of an annual fall tradition in Maryland.

Uncle Chuck will be placed on display at Valley View Farms promptly at 10 a.m on Wednesday, September 29th and will remain on display until noon on Saturday, October 30th.

The pumpkin will be cut open and its seeds will be counted and the first person to guess the correct number of seeds contained in the giant pumpkin will win a $300 Valley View Farms’ Gift Card. Contest entries can be submitted at any time up until the seed counting begins.