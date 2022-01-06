Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

A Frederick County crash turns fatal, authorities investigate cause of collision

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manuel Breva Colmeiro
<p>Car accident</p>
Maryland hit-and-runs at 10-year high
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 15:32:38-05

FREDERICK, Md — Two vehicle crash in Frederick County turns fatal as Maryland State Police investigate what occurred this morning.

At 10:15 a.m., arrived to Route 26 at Old Annapolis Road for a report of a crash. A Kia Soul that was traveling west on Route 26 reportedly crashed into the rear of a pickup truck/trailer combination just west of Old Annapolis Road.

The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Erika Michelle Torrey of Thurmont died at the scene. No other injuries were reported and Route 26 was closed for the rest for the investigation as authorities are looking to the cause of the collision.

Traffic was detoured onto Old Liberty Road and Route 26 was reopened at about 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019