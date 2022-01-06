A Frederick County crash turns fatal, authorities investigate cause of collision

FREDERICK, Md — Two vehicle crash in Frederick County turns fatal as Maryland State Police investigate what occurred this morning.

At 10:15 a.m., arrived to Route 26 at Old Annapolis Road for a report of a crash. A Kia Soul that was traveling west on Route 26 reportedly crashed into the rear of a pickup truck/trailer combination just west of Old Annapolis Road.

The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Erika Michelle Torrey of Thurmont died at the scene. No other injuries were reported and Route 26 was closed for the rest for the investigation as authorities are looking to the cause of the collision.

Traffic was detoured onto Old Liberty Road and Route 26 was reopened at about 1 p.m.