A brutal assault leaves one man dead and another man behind bars

Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 20, 2021
BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore is now behind bars after stabbing a victim back in late March.

41year-old Barnett Harper was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder after assaulting 54 year-old John Werrell. On March 21, at approximately 1:42 a.m., officers arrived to the 500 block of Radnor Avenue to find Werrell suffering from stab wounds. Werrell was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment where he later died.

After further investigation homicide detectives identified the victim and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the crime. On October 9, Harper was arrested and charged for the crime committed.

41 year-old Barnett Harper

Harper was denied bail and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

