A beer made just for beer-can-chicken

We know they know chicken, and now Maryland's own Perdue is getting into the beer business.

It may sound like an odd addition to their portfolio, but not when it's beer, made for grilling chicken.

"Beer Can Chicken Beer" will be available starting Monday, May 22, 2023, online only.

The beer is a honey double-citrus summer ale brewed with classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn.

It was created in partnership with Torch & Crown Brewing Company.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue Vice President of Marketing. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken – always with a fresh, whole PERDUE® chicken – with maximum flavor each and every time.”

Six-packs of the Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer will be available for purchase at while supplies last. The six packs will be available for $14.99 plus shipping and handling.

