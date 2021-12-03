66th Annual holiday train garden opens

BALTIMORE — For the holidays some firefighters are adding train conductor to their list of responsibilities.

The 66th annual holiday train garden display is up and running! Baltimore's engine 45 has been putting it on since the beginning. There are some new features this this year including some well-known Baltimore cityscapes like the aquarium, harbor place, and pier six. The station's chief says they do this not just because it's fun but because it's a tradition they want to uphold.

"People come from all over the country. I've had them as far as far south as Florida, from Maine, New York, they come here during the holiday season to visit their family but they have to come here to the train garden also. So being here for that reason alone is enough for us to continue."

Engine 45's train garden is open 4 to 8 Monday through Friday then noon to 8 on Saturday and Sunday.

Those trains will be chugging along through January second.