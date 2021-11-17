58-year-old man in Baltimore arrested for attempted murder

BALTIMORE — Officers in Baltimore arrested a 58-year-old man for a shooting that left another victim wounded in late September.

On September 29 at 12:12 p.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital to find a 42-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. After investigation officers were able to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. On November 11 officers arrested 58-year-old Robert Bullock of the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue and charged Bullock with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Baltimore Police Department Robert Bullock

Robert Bullock remains in Central Booking where he is being held without bail.