37-year-old man in Baltimore behind bars, stabs victim in front of child

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree murder.

37-year-old Nicholas Martinez Figueroa was arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder. On March 29, at 9:11 p.m., officers arrived to the 200 block of Conkling Street to find 30-year-old Marcus Wilson suffering from cuts to the face and stab wounds to the torso. Medical personnel transported Wilson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Baltimore Police Department 37-year-old Nicholas Martinez Figueroa

Wilson was with his five-year-old daughter skateboarding to a nearby store to buy a soda at the time of the incident. During the incident, suspect and victim exchanged words over skateboarding in the street. Figueroa stabbed Wilson multiple times in front of his daughter.

Figueroa was denied bail and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.