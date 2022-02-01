Watch
2 men charged with make separate threats to kill President Biden

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 7:24 AM, Feb 01, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland man and a Kansas man have been charged with making separate threats to kill President Joe Biden.

Ryan Matthew Conlon of Halethorpe, Maryland; and Scott Ryan Merryman of Independence, Kansas; were arrested last week. Conlon's case was sealed until Monday.

Authorities say Merryman called the White House switchboard last week and threatened the president.

Federal charges against both men were filed in Baltimore. They say Conlon sent a string of messages to National Security Agency and FBI tiplines threatening to blow up the White House to kill the president, blow up NSA headquarters in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and carry out a mass shooting of NSA employees.

