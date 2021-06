Fisher-Price is recalling two baby devices.

The Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers are linked to four baby deaths according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Babies who aren't restrainted in them can get on their stomachs and suffocate.

The company also decided to recall the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders, which are not blamed for any deaths.

Anyone who has them should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

You can find more information about this recall here.