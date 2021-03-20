2 dead after fire at vacant home in Southwest Baltimore

Two people are dead after a fire broke out in West Baltimore early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 1100blk of Sergeant Street, in Southwest Baltimore, just before 1:30 Saturday morning for a fire at a vacant home.

During their search firefighters found two people, one on the first floor, the other in the basement of the home.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott released the following statement on the fire:

"In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant building on the 1100 block of Sergeant Street. Two people were found inside of the building and pronounced dead at the scene. This is an absolute tragedy and my heart and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. I want to thank Chief Ford and our brave first responders for their quick efforts to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to additional homes. My office will remain in contact with BCFD and the surrounding neighbors of Sergeant Street to provide support in the wake of this deadly fire."