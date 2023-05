Baltimore City Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue just after 4 Monday morning for a 2-alarm fire.

Crews got on the scene, in Southwest Baltimore, and found 5 buildings impacted by the fire, 4 are vacant and one is occupied.

Baltimore City Fire says when they got on the scene they found 3 homes engulfed in flames. Those flames quickly spread to 2 neighboring homes.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.