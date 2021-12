BALTIMORE — Volunteers handed out 1,500 pounds of food today to local families in Baltimore.

Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield, Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore City Public Schools, and the Ravens teamed up for the effort At Belmont Elementary School.

Volunteers also handed out hats, gloves, and coats.

Local nonprofit leveling the playing field was also on site giving out sports kits to students