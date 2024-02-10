Historic building in downtown Frederick ravaged by massive three-alarm fire

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire in downtown Frederick on Saturday.

The blaze was first reported just before 3:45 p.m. at an unoccupied two-story building in the 100 block of S. Carroll Street.

Firefighters arrived and immediately began searching the building and putting water on the fire.

As the conditions got worse, a second alarm was requested, then a third.

According to officials, the building was comprised of an antique store, an apartment, and was used for storage.

Fire crews were able to prevent the massive blaze from spreading to other buildings.

It took 120 firefighters 90 minutes to place the fire under control and an additional 2 hours to extinguish the rest of the hotspots and perform an overhaul.

No civilians were injured, but two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

South Carroll Street remains closed at this time.