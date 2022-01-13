Maryland's Unclaimed Property: 14-karat gold pocket watch from Illinois Watch Company

There's a lot of unclaimed property that's being held by the state and we're trying to get it back where it belongs.

We call them hidden treasures and, this morning, we're going retro with a classic pocket watch.

This 14-karat gold pocket watch has an elaborate design on the outside and when you open it it reads "Illinois" on the watch face.

Now, the Illinois Watch Company was one of the largest makers of pocket watches back in the late 1800s. They made a lot of the watches that train conductors would use to keep the time.

Also, the guys who started and ran the company raised a lot of money for the political campaigns of a young lawyer from Illinois, who went by the name of Abraham Lincoln.

In any case, state records show that, at some point, this watch belonged to or was associated with Harold and Marilyn Glaser.

This watch is said to be worth about $500.

If you have any idea who that pocket watch might belong to, click here.