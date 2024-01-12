Here’s when and where to get the new Stanley cup colors

Calling all Stanley cup fans! Mark your calendars for Jan. 16 to get your hands on the newest line of Stanley cup colors.

If you missed the Jan. 9 drop of the Stanley Arctic Twist or last month’s Target watercolor Stanley launch, do not despair! There are seven new Stanley cups colors that will debut on Jan. 16 at both the Stanley website and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and while probably a coincidence, many look inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year: Peach Fuzz.

$45 at Stanley

The Stanley Clean Slate Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler collection features soft colors that give a hint of spring. Some are solid colors, while others have a flowing watercolor design or a subtle graphic.

Both the Stanley website and Dick’s Sporting Goods will carry the new Stanley Clean Slate Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler collection. You can choose from the 40-ounce or 30-ounce sizes.

As with all Stanley cups, no matter what color you choose, you’ll get the double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep your drinks cool up to 48 hours. Plus, the FlowState lid provides drinking flexibility with a straw, a drink opening and a full-cover top to reduce splash risk.

Here’s a rundown of the new Stanley colors in the Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Collection. Choose your favorite, and then mark your calendar to jump on these before they disappear!

Stanley Clean Slate Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler, Solid Colors, 40-ounce

$45 at Stanley $45 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Three new solid pastel Stanley cup are part of the Clean Slate collection. You can choose from Heather Blue, Bloom (a delicate peachy pink), or Mint Green.

If you don’t want to wait for the 40-ounce. cups to drop on Jan. 16, you can grab a 30-ounce Heather Blue tumbler on Stanley’s website right now for $35.

Stanley Clean Slate Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler, Brushstrokes, 40-ounce

$45 at Stanley $45 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

This pair of Stanley cups reminds us of a gorgeous watercolor painting. Whether you choose the Warm Serene Brushstroke cup (highlighting shades of orange and pink) or the Cool Serene Brushstroke cup (designed with swirls of blue, green and purple), you’ll have a beautiful cup to keep you hydrated!

You can also pick up a 30 ounce tumbler in the same colors for $35, but these won’t be available until Jan. 16.

Stanley Clean Slate Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler, Soft Rain, 40 ounce

$45 at Stanley $45 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The two Soft Rain Stanley cups remind us that spring showers will eventually lead to beautiful flowers. Choose from Soft Rain Bloom if you like the warm pink/peach vibe or the Soft Rain Mint for something on the cooler side of the spectrum.

Get the 30-ounce size tumbler directly from Stanley on Jan. 16, too.

We’re certain the Clean Slate Stanley cup color collection will fly off shelves, so if you have to add one to your collection, set a reminder on your smartphone and be ready to shop early on Jan. 16!

