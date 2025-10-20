Weight loss drugs aren't just changing how people look — they're also changing how they shop

Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound aren't just making people lighter — they're also changing how people shop.

A new analysis of consumer behavior from PwC, published in the Harvard Business Review, suggests the GLP-1 medications are leading people to spend less on groceries and to choose healthier options.

Looking at more than 11,000 U.S. households, the analysis found that grocery spending declined 6% to 8% within the first year where a GLP-1 user was the primary food purchaser.

Outside the grocery store, people are spending less on fast food but spending more on full service restaurants.

Consumers are also buying more clothes. Some of that is to replace clothes that no longer fit, but also suggests people are feeling more confident — with GLP-1 users spending about 4% to 5% more on apparel around six months after their treatment begins.

It's also showing up in vacation choices, with more people choosing trips that focus on wellness.

