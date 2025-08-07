Eli Lilly's experimental Mounjaro pill showcases promising weight loss results

A popular diabetes and weight loss drug could be on the horizon in pill form as drugmaker Eli Lilly released results of an experimental GLP-1 phase three trial.

Mounjaro, which is marketed to treat Type 2 diabetes, and Zepbound, which is intended to treat obesity, are used as injectable medications. But they could soon be administered in pill form, Eli Lilly said.

The once-daily pill helped people lower their weight by an average of 12% after 72 weeks, which amounts to more than 27 pounds. The study involved more than 3,000 adults who had obesity or were overweight and had at least one weight-related health problem.

The results have not yet been peer-reviewed.

"Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among people living with type 2 diabetes," said Kenneth Custer, executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health . "The SURPASS-CVOT results show that Mounjaro preserved the cardioprotective benefit of Trulicity, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, while providing additional benefits, including greater kidney protection and a reduced overall risk of death. These findings strengthen the case for Mounjaro as a potential front-line treatment for people with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

Current GLP-1 drugs to treat obesity and diabetes are injectable. Eli Lilly is among several companies trying to create a GLP-1 pill, but generally, these pills have more restrictions than injectable versions of the drug.

Eli Lilly is hopeful the pills could be available as soon as this year.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these drugs help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas. The drugs also help slow digestion, which causes less glucose to enter the bloodstream. The medicine also affects satiety, allowing patients to feel full after eating, the Cleveland Clinic said.