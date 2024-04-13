Harvard, top universities fail on ADL's antisemitism report card

In a new survey of 85 colleges by the Anti-Defamation League, some of the most recognizable academic institutions, including Harvard, were seen as not doing enough to prevent antisemitism on their campuses.

The colleges represented campuses with some of the highest Jewish student populations in top schools, the ADL said.

In the latest findings, institutions, including Harvard — along with at least 12 other schools — received an F grade, with just two schools receiving an A.

The ADL said letter grades will help students, guidance councilors and parents better understand how these schools are performing.

The ADL said just because a school has an A or B grade doesn't mean antisemitism doesn't exist on its campus.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement, "school leadership must make serious changes to support Jewish communities on their campus; we expect nothing less. Along with the report card, we're providing guidelines and resources for how schools can improve campus climate and therefore improve their grades, and we look forward to working with them and other partners to achieve that reasonable goal."

Jewish and Jewish Heritage Greek organizations said the tool would help raise awareness.

In November, the Biden Education Department said it would take action to aggressively address "the alarming nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses" since the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas conflict began.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, "Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are—or are perceived to be—Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn."

ADL said its approach positions it to better assess in future years more universities attended by Jewish students.

