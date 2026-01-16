Happy birthday Edgar Allan Poe! Here's a look at your weekend planner.

Edgar Allan Poe's birthday weekend-Sat.-Sun.: Celebrate the life and work of Edgar Allan Poe. The renowned poet was born 217 years ago, and is buried on the grounds of Westminster Hall in Baltimore.

The group "Poe Baltimore" is hosting several events tomorrow and Sunday including a murder mystery, and bus and museum tour. You can get tickets here.

Repticon-Sat.-Sun.: Get up close with exotic snakes, lizards, and turtles at "Repticon". It runs tomorrow and Sunday at the exhibition hall at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. They have live animal encounters on the hour, and dozens of reptile-related vendors. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids.

Inner Harbor Ice Rink: This is the last weekend to skate at the Inner Harbor ice rink. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Then on Monday, there will be an "end of season" skate party from noon until 10 p.M. The festivities will include a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

