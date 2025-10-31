Halloween Weekend Planner

- Alzheimer's Walk at the MD Zoo- Sat.: There's still time to register for the walk to end Alzheimer's in Baltimore. It's tomorrow at the Maryland zoo. There's a ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by the walk.
Proceeds go toward research.. and support services. You can register here.
- The Stars, Stripes, and Chow Chili Cook-off - Sat.: Tomorrow is going to be a great day for a bowl of chili! You can grab some at the Stars, Stripes and Chow chili cook off at Camden yards. It's a fundraiser for the Baltimore station which provides support services to homeless veterans. Tickets are 60 dollars at the door.
- Fall Harvest Days- Sat.- Sun.: It's the final weekend of the fall harvest days at Weber's Cider Mill in Parkville. They have hay rides, a hillside slide, a family spooky walk. And of course, lots of apple cider you can try! Its happening both tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets are around 10 dollars and can be purchased on the Cider Mill's website.
- Baltimore Peninsula Trick or Treat- Fri.: Get in your tricks and treats tonight at the Baltimore Peninsula. There will be live music, spooky arts and crafts, costume contests, and plenty of trick or treating. It's tonight at Elijah's Park from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Trick or Treat with Trains!- Fri.: Get into the spooky spirit at the B&O Railroad Museum's first ever Halloween celebration. There will be plenty spook-tacular festivities for the family to enjoy. Children ages 13 and under are invited to trick-or-treat among the trains, participate in a costume contest with exciting prizes, get hands-on with Halloween crafts, and take on a spooky scavenger hunt! Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. It's $5 per person, and $1 per person with SNAP/EBT.
