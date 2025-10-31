Halloween Weekend Planner

Trick or Treat with Trains!- Fri.: Get into the spooky spirit at the B&O Railroad Museum's first ever Halloween celebration. There will be plenty spook-tacular festivities for the family to enjoy. Children ages 13 and under are invited to trick-or-treat among the trains, participate in a costume contest with exciting prizes, get hands-on with Halloween crafts, and take on a spooky scavenger hunt! Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. It's $5 per person, and $1 per person with SNAP/EBT.