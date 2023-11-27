Watch Now
Group of juveniles charged in connection to armed robbery in Montgomery Co.

Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 27, 2023
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Five juveniles, between the ages of 12 and 15, have been arrested and charged with an armed robbery that happened on October 4.

Around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the 12400 block of Galway Dr. for the report of an armed robbery.

The victim said he was getting off a Metro bus when he was grabbed behind by multiple unknown suspects.

Police say the suspects allegedly punched the victim multiple times and one suspect pulled out a knife, demanding the victim's phone and AirPods.

After the robbery, the suspects ran off.

Investigators identified a 14-year-old boy as one of the suspects and took him into custody. He has been charged with armed robbery and assault.

On Friday, November 10, detectives charged four additional suspects: two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl with armed robbery and assault.

