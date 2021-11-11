Green Giant Is Giving Away Green Bean Casserole-Themed Ugly Sweaters

If green bean casserole is your all-time favorite holiday side dish, there’s a new way to show your love this season — other than just scooping it all on your plate and leaving none for anyone else, of course.

Green Giant has created hundreds of green bean casserole (and corn, if you prefer that) ugly holiday sweaters and they’re giving them all away for free. The limited-edition casserole-themed knit sweaters come in three designs, which will be chosen at random and sent to the winners. For your chance at scoring one, just head to Green Giant’s website now through Nov. 17 to fill out a short form. You can read the official rules by clicking here.

To share your love for the casseroles, Green Giant is asking you to share your meal or Thanksgiving table photos on social media using #PasstheCasserole and tagging @GreenGiant from Nov. 18-25. For every post with the correct hashtag that they see, Green Giant will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry with a maximum donation of $50,000.

Green bean casserole has been a favorite of many for decades after it was created in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, who worked in Campbell’s Home Economics Department until 1961, when she left to be a stay-at-home mom. She returned in 1981 and eventually retired as manager of Campbell’s kitchen in 1988.

Reilly came up with many recipes for classic comfort dishes including tuna noodle casserole, tomato soup meatloaf and more. However, green bean casserole may be the most popular of all, partly because of how simple it is to make.

All you need for traditional green bean casserole is a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, green beans, salt and pepper and French’s Crispy Fried Onions. If you want to shake up the flavors a bit, however, you can try some other recipes from Campbell’s, including Green Bean Casserole Italiano, Bacon and Cheddar Green Bean Casserole and Green Bean Mushroom Madeira Casserole.

The side dish has become so popular over the years that French’s even created a limited-time snack mix. While it is no longer available, the mix was made with French’s fried onions, crisp vacuum-fried green beans and mushrooms, plus seasoning you would find in a traditional green bean casserole.

French’s also just created a vegan version of the side dish that calls for cashews and plant-based milk. Green Giant has also put a spin on the dish with this recipe for cauliflower and green bean casserole that adds mashed cauliflower, plus some extra ingredients like thyme and cayenne.

